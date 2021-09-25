2022 election: Raila Odinga asks Nakuru to back the final liberation

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Saturday toured Nakuru for the third time in less than two months, campaigning on the promises of national unity and easing the economic burden.

The former premier met leaders of the Akorino church at Pelican Golf resort in Elementaita at an event meant to popularise his Azimio La Umoja (a promise of unity) agenda.

Top religious leaders from the All Israel Churches of Kenya, drawn from different parts of the country, held prayers for Mr Odinga and proclaimed blessings in line with his possible quest to become President after the 2022 General Election.

Mr Odinga launched the declaration of unity campaign in Nakuru last month.

At the meeting on Saturday, the ODM chief reiterated his call for unity, noting that the country’s stability is the only way to ensure economic progression.

Chopper carrying ODM leader Raila Odinga lands in Nakuru

While apparently drumming up support for his candidature in the race to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta, Mr Odinga assured the religious leaders that they will work together.

He promised to unite the country by fighting all social injustices as well as reducing the economic burden.

“I ask all of you to walk with me in the journey to liberate Kenyans from the yoke of the economic burden and social ills bedeviling our country. I am ready to lead Kenyans to the third and final liberation, which will ensure Kenyans coexist peacefully, create employment opportunities and reduce the economic burden,” said Mr Odinga.

He called on the clergy to support his bid saying that he is the right person to lead the country to economic recovery.

Many sacrifices

The religious leaders led by Bishop Isaac Kariuki proclaimed blessings upon the ODM leader and pledged to support him.

Bishop Kariuki, reminded the congregation of the sacrifices that Mr Odinga has made for the country, saying he deserves a chance.

“We as Akorino church members have seen what you have done for this country and will walk with you on this journey,” said the bishop.

Nairobi businessman Mweha Kamau reminded the country of the many instances where Mr Odinga stood for the Gikuyu community, saying it is time for the community to return the favour.

Countdown 2022: ODM leader Raila Odinga campaigns in Nakuru

Mr Odinga’s visit to Nakuru came barely a week after he attended the burial of Mololine founder Kibira Muchai in Molo.

He has planned a series of tours to the county to meet various groups as he woos vote-rich Mt Kenya communities.

Nominated MCA Sarah Kimunyi thanked Mr Odinga for pushing for the increment of artistes' earning rates through Skiza Tunes.

She said the former premier is the only person who heard their pleas and took action.