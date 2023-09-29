2,000 UDA delegates at Bomas as Ruto holds 2027 re-election meeting

A total of 2,000 delegates are expected at Bomas of Kenya on Friday, September 29 as President William Ruto holds a crucial party meeting perceived to be part of his 2027 re-election preparations.

Today's meeting will also offer the President a platform to confront infighting in his government involving elected leaders and Cabinet Secretaries.

All elected and nominated UDA leaders are currently trooping to the venue where the president will make the keynote address.

Party grassroots elections scheduled for December this year is the main agenda for today's National Governing Council (NGC).

According to the programme, the party also seeks to amend its constitution.

NGC is made up of the party’s National Executive Committee, sitting governors, senators and Members of the National Assembly, County Assemblies’ leaders and whips and chairmen, secretaries, treasurers and organising secretaries of every county.

Planned party elections

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson and Embu Governor Cecil Mbarire described today's meeting as crucial, saying it will offer guidance to the planned party elections.

The ruling party is seeking to strengthen its grassroots elections ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"All elected leaders from ward, county and national levels are expected here. It is an important meeting that will guide the grassroots elections," said Governor Mbarire on Thursday when top party officials visited the venue to supervise preparations for today's event.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah described UDA as the youngest party but the most popular in the country.

"We want to strengthen the party from the grassroots," said Mr Ichung'wah.

UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala said they will continue registering new members.

Next general election

He said the party targets to enlist a total of 15 million members by the time the country goes to the next general election.

He said they will not force their partner parties in Kenya Kwanza to fold.

"We are not forcing anyone to dissolve their parties. Those willing to join us are free do to so because we plan to grow our numbers to 15 million registered members,” he said.

Today's meeting was convened after a tough-talking president held a late-night meeting with the interim party officials.

In the meeting, Dr Ruto declared that all the interim officials will be subjected to an election in December.

Only the party leader and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will not be subjected to the party elections.

Dr Ruto in February picked former Kakamega Senator, Mr Malala, to serve as the interim Secretary General.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire was picked to serve as the party chairperson while the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MP Hassan Omar was picked as the Party Vice-Chairperson.