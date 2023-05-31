‘War council’ to fight for Jubilee’s soul 

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta has crafted a fresh team of seasoned politicians, career civil servants, business magnates and grassroots mobilisers in his bid to revive the Jubilee Party and maintain its control amid an onslaught by President William Ruto.

The former President and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga have accused President Ruto of meddling in the party’s affairs, with Mr Odinga threatening to end the bipartisan talks if Kenya Kwanza does not interfere with the coalition’s affiliates.

Mr Kenyatta has crafted a fresh team of Jubilee lieutenants to face off with the faction allied to President Ruto in his efforts to forestall a coup in the former ruling party.

Last week, the ex-president’s camp filed resolutions of the party’s special National Delegates Convention (NDC) with the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, listing the new “war council”.

Azimio has since endorsed the resolutions and maintained that it will only recognise the party’s new generals.

“We recognise the resolutions our affiliate party Jubilee reached during the Party’s Special National Delegates Convention, including the change of leadership, which must be taken as final. We demand that these resolutions be respected and enforced by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties,” the coalition declared.

Bank signatories

Mr Kenyatta’s new team is expected to revive the party and take its full control, with the ex-president now listed among its bank signatories.

As party leader, Mr Kenyatta will have four deputies: Beatrice Gambo (Strategy), Maoka Maore (Programmes), Joseph Manje (Outreach) and Nairobi assembly deputy speaker Kados Muiruri (Operations).

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni remains the Secretary-General, former planning Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome is the national chairman while businessman David Murathe remains vice-chairman.

In a move aimed at bolstering the party's electoral strategy, former Metropolitan Minister and ex-Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau will now serve as the national director of elections. Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji is the party’s National Organising Secretary while Balambala MP Shurie Abdi Omar will serve as Parliamentary Secretary.