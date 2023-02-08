Raila convenes Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya will tomorrow hold Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting to deliberate on how to keep the Kenya Kwanza government in check.

The meeting is coming at a time when cracks have rocked the Raila Odinga-led coalition over the manner in which the Azimio affairs have been managed.

Without giving out the agenda of the meeting, Azimio National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya confirmed the Thursday meeting to the Nation.

“Yes, we will be having our PG on Thursday but I am yet to know the agenda,” he said.

But the Nation understands the meeting will be used to whip the Azimio legislators on how to handle President William Ruto’s agenda as Parliament resumes from recess on Tuesday next week as well as come up with a mechanism to block Kenya Kwanza from continuing to raid Mr Odinga’s allies.

Already a number of Jubilee MPs and some legislators from Nyanza, political bastion of Mr Odinga have agreed to support President Ruto’s agenda in Parliament at a time when the Azimio is asking its supporters not to recognize the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege, director of elections and East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega, MPs David Kiaraho (Ol Kalou), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Dan Karitho (Igembe Central), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West) and Joseph Githuku (Lamu) recently met President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi where he leaders agreed to support the government’s agenda both within and without Parliament. The same group is currently meeting Dr Ruto at State House now.

And on Tuesday, Gideon Ochando (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda were also at the State House pledging to work with Dr Ruto’s administration.

In what seemed to be a strategy to isolate Mr Odinga in his own backyard, President Ruto has ordered his deputy to convene another meeting next week Wednesday with relevant Cabinet Secretaries to develop a framework on how to implement the promises he has made to the Nyanza residents.

“With various CSs, we will be meeting with the deputy president next Wednesday at his office as ordered by President Ruto,” said Mr Abuor.