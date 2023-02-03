Policeman Fredrick Leliman sentenced to death for killing lawyer Willie Kimani, two others

The High Court has sentenced former police officer Sergeant Fredrick Ole Leliman to death for the murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two others in 2016.

Justice Jesie Lessit said Leliman was the mastermind of the "sophisticated murder". She further said that the murder was most foul with the meticulous planning and execution.

Police officers Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku were sentenced to 30 and 24 years in jail respectively. Police informer Peter Ngugi was jailed for 20 years.

Police officer Fredrick Leliman in a Nairobi Court on July 18, 2016 over the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Cheburet, Leliman, Wanjiku and Ngugi were convicted on July 22, 2022.

Justice Jessie Lessit, now a judge of the Court of Appeal, found them guilty of killing rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on June 23, 2016.

The bodies of the three men were found stashed in gunny bags in Ol Donyo Sabuk, Machakos County, on July 1, 2016.

Judgement day for Willie Kimani murder convicts