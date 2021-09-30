Paul Gicheru's ICC trial to start in February

Paul Gicheru

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru during his first appearance before the ICC on November 6, 2020. The office of the ICC prosecutor will call 13 witnesses in the case he is facing.

Photo credit: Pool | ICC

By  Walter Menya

The trial of Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru at the International Criminal Court (ICC) will start on February 15, 2022 in The Hague. The court's prosecution is expected to call up to 13 witnesses.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.