Passengers stranded overnight as KQ plane stalls on Kisumu runway

Evening flights were disrupted and hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Kisumu International Airport after an incoming Kenya Airways flight stalled on the runway for more than one hour 30 minutes.

According to passengers traveling in the plane, the pilots attempted to land at the airport three times before it stalled on the runway.

Terming it an eventful evening, Chemtai Goin, a journalist narrated how the plane took off from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 5.25 pm and was scheduled to land in Kisumu at 6.15 pm.

However, the aircraft experienced two aborted landings due to strong winds and had to be airborne for a little longer.

And when it finally landed it developed a mechanical problem and got stuck on the runway.

"On the third landing attempt, we struck a bird. We finally landed but the aircraft was inoperable, so we waited to be towed from the runway but the bird was lodged in the steering system so it could not turn," said Ms Goin.

She however praised the pilot and the crew of the plane for managing the situation well.

Pastor Oddy Oomo narrated on his social media page the short ordeal.





He said by 7.10 pm, he and other passengers were still seated in the plane after it circled three times for a straight short landing.

"The captain said the aircraft couldn’t turn so we had to wait for the ladder and the buses to drive us towards the lounge. All in all, God is good. It was such a scary experience. We all clapped when it came to a halt. One of us stood up and asked us to clap again for the crew," said Pastor Oomo.

A statement by Kenya Airways corporate communications office confirmed that at around 6.36 pm, Flight KQ 670 had a bird strike while landing at the Kisumu International Airport resulting in the aircraft being temporarily stuck on the runway.

"The aircraft landed safely but was not able to exit the runway fully as the bird strike affected the aircraft steering components. All passengers and crew on board disembarked the aircraft and are safe," read the statement.

It further read: "We are working diligently with the relevant authorities to have the aircraft removed and resume national operations. Passengers on affected flights will be provided with updated travel information and assistance as needed."

Yusuf Osman, a Nairobi-bound passenger who spoke to Nation.Africa was to board at 7.10 pm.

But he was still stranded more than an hour later as airlines awaited clearance from Nairobi to provide accommodation to stranded passengers.

"There is no sign of resolving the issue of the KQ plane on the runway. Passengers on all flights have been asked to prepare to be accommodated in Kisumu. Those who live in Kisumu will receive transport reimbursement," said Mr Osman.

Passengers who were booked on Jambojet were transferred to Ciala Resort and Best Western hotels.

Nation.Africa has learnt that engineers are travelling from Nairobi overnight to fix the stalled KQ plane.

The airport’s management said that the operation’s office will communicate Friday’s flight schedules to travelers through hotels and via mobile phones after it became clear that the aircraft would not be removed from the runway on Thursday night.