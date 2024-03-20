Pamela Asigi: A week late...yes, I am a week late, Rita Tinina

'Hey Dockie', her deep voice vibrated through the phone; “come we have tea at Pete’s restaurant along Mandera Road before we grow too old."

I had not spoken to Rita for almost four months but we chatted like old times. We laughed on the phone and I promised I would make time.

That was Friday, February 16, 2024.

On March 8, she called again. Unfortunately, I postponed the date.

Disappointed she responded with our usual line, "You are a fake doctor.

I promised to visit her before the Easter holidays.

NMG journalists pay tribute to Rita Tinina

A week late...yes, I am a week late Rita Tinina.

I drove past Pete’s restaurant on Sunday afternoon and I had so many whys and I wish going through my head.

Sometimes, death leaves us with questions we may never find answers to.

I have known T9 for 27 years as a college mate and workmate at NTV where we were among the pioneers.

Rita had an infectious laughter and you could not stay sad around her. That is the Rita I knew and one that I want to celebrate.

She was a bubbly and kind-hearted human being, a rare gem in the newsroom.

She was a talented, solid journalist with one of the most powerful voices on TV.

As she signed off on Sunday, her dedication to informing the public will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her.

Rest in peace my dear friend RT.

May the angels light your path.

May your heart truly be at peace.