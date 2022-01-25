Ole Sapit leads religious leaders in advocating for peaceful elections

Presidential candidates and leaders seeking various elective positions in this year’s general election have been urged to preach peace and cohesion among communities in the country.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, the head of Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and Bishop (Col. Retired) Alfred Rotich, in charge of the Catholic Diocese of Kericho, said the cycle of violence witnessed in the country during electioneering period should be avoided by all means.

They said the political intolerance creeping back in some parts of the country was uncalled for and should be nipped in the bud.

“There is a need for leaders from across the political divide, to rally their supporters to embrace peaceful coexistence during the campaign period ahead of the August 9 General Election,” said Archbishop Sapit.

He said that all candidates seeking elective positions should be allowed to campaign freely and sell their policies without fear of being attacked by supporters of their opponents adding that Kenya was a democratic and God fearing country.

“National and community leaders should in the course of their campaigns avoid making utterances that can incite the people to violence as witnessed in the previous elections in the country resulting in loss of lives, displacement and destruction of property,” said Archbishop Sapit.

Bishop Rotich said when he presided over the annual thanksgiving ceremony and prayers for security officers in Bomet county, that it was incumbent upon those seeking political seats in all the 47 counties to preach unity and avoid utterances with the potential to cause disharmony and tribal flare ups.

“As the country inches towards the electioneering period proper, the church will play a leading role in uniting the people of all walks of lives, ethnic and religious backgrounds,” said Bishop Rotich.

Bishop Rotich said that even as the church played its role of uniting the people, it was the responsibility of the politicians to weigh their words as they make public utterances.

“Leaders have to exercise a lot of sobriety, preach peace, exercise humility and tolerance even when they belong to different (political) parties and hold divergent ideologies on socio-economic issues affecting the country,” said Bishop Rotich.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, seen as the leading Presidential candidates at the moment, have lately exchanged words on political violence in the country.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was recently arrested and charged in court after issuing a public statement in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county with the potential of igniting violence in the region.

Kericho Senator Aron Cheruiyot and Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka have also separately been summoned to record statements over utterances they made in recent political rallies.

It comes with calls by a section of MPs allied to Dr Ruto that the various relevant government agencies should apply the law on hate speech equally.

Kipkelion West Member of Parliament Hillary Koskei, his Kipkelion West counterpart Joseph Limo, nominated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP Wilson Sossion, former MPs – Langat Magerer and Jackson Rop claimed that relevant government agencies were selectively applying the law.

“I wish to tell the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Reverend Samuel Kobia that as much as we support you in curtailing hate speech, we want the law on hate speech applied equally to all suspects in the country. NCIC should be fair in discharging its mandate so as to dispel claims it is favouring a particular political class on a highly sensitive matter,” said Mr Koskei.

The legislators said they will abide by the law and ensure that moving forward, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party members and leaders drive the agenda for unity among the various communities across the country.

“I want to appeal to my colleagues that in this political season, let us all be measured in our speeches so that we do not polarize the country as the clock ticks towards the next general election,” said Mr Koskei.

Mr Limo and Mr Magerer said going by the available records on public utterances by the MPs, it was clear that the law was selectively being applied by the government agencies.

“The NCIC and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arm of the police have to demonstrate that they are independent government outfits devoid of arm twisting by powerful individuals in the corridors of power,” said Mr Magerer.

Mr Limo said Rift Valley region, that had in the past been a scene of skirmishes in the election cycle, will be peaceful in the next general election.

“We want to make a commitment as leaders that in Rift Valley and the entire country UDA will conduct peaceful campaigns and root for unity among the various communities. We would not be party to plans to divide the people along tribal lines and political affiliations,” said Mr Sossion.

Parts of the country were rocked by violence after the 2007 general election in what saw President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former head of civil service Professor Francis Muthaura, former Commissioner of Police Brigadier Hussein Ali, former Cabinet Minister Henry Koskei and radio presenter Joshua Sang being charged before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto partly rode on the ICC case to deliver the Presidency in the 2012 general election and succeeded President Mwai Kibaki.