Ole Sapit leads religious leaders in advocating for peaceful elections

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit. Religious leaders have urged politicians to preach peace and unity during their campaigns.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Presidential candidates and leaders seeking various elective positions in this year’s general election have been urged to preach peace and cohesion among communities in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.