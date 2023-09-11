Number of people using bhang in Kenya nearly doubled in 5 years — Nacada report

A new survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) show on drug abuse in Kenya has raised serious concerns about the growing prevalence of cannabis use, especially among young people.

The statistics reveal some startling trends in drug initiation and use. They show that the minimum age of initiation for various substances, including tobacco, alcohol and drugs, is startlingly low, with children as young as six years old being initiated into tobacco use.

For prescription drugs and heroin, the age of onset is also early, at eight and eighteen years respectively, while cocaine use typically begins at the age of twenty.

The report highlights the near doubling of bhang use in the last five years and raises concerns about the myths, misinformation and misconceptions surrounding its harms, particularly among young people.

The figures, presented in a comprehensive report, shed light on the gravity of the situation.

Cannabis prevalence is increasing

The report reveals that approximately one in every 53 Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 years, is currently using cannabis.

Among males aged 15-65, the rate is higher, with one in 26 (475,770) currently using cannabis. Shockingly, the figure for women is one in 333 (43,037).

Perhaps the most alarming revelation is that the number of cannabis users has skyrocketed by an astonishing 90 per cent in the last five years alone.

Regional trends: Nairobi leads the way

The report also provides insights into regional variations in cannabis use. The Nairobi region stands out with the highest prevalence of current cannabis use, at a worrying 6.3 per cent. This is followed by Nyanza with 2.4 per cent and Coast with 1.9 per cent.

Youth and addiction: A disturbing reality

The statistics on youth and cannabis use paint a bleak picture.

Among young people aged 15-24, one in 37 (193 430) is currently using cannabis. Among 25-35 year olds, it's one in 48 (174,142).

Worryingly, the report also highlights a significant link between cannabis use and depressive disorders, with cannabis users at 2.3 times greater risk than non-users.

A growing addiction crisis

The data also reveals a worrying addiction crisis. One in every 111 Kenyans aged 15-65 (234,855) is dependent on cannabis.

For young people aged 15 to 24, the rate is one in 77 (90,531), and for those aged 25 to 35, it's one in 83 (100,468).Shockingly, a staggering 47.4 per cent of current cannabis users are dependent.

Concerns and causes

These findings have raised serious concerns about the growing demand for cannabis, particularly among young people.