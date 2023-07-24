Nuclear experts assess Kenya’s readiness for regional course

Plans for Kenya to host a regional nuclear and radiation safety course for English-speaking African countries have started in earnest, with universities and agencies involved putting the final touches.

On Monday, a multi-agency team of experts gathered in Nairobi to assess the country’s preparedness to host the post-graduate course spearheaded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an affiliate of the United Nations (UN).

The team, which includes advisors from Ghana and Greece, is looking at the logistics, including availability of laboratories, accommodation and facilities for practicals. They will visit, among others, Kenyatta University and the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The ambitious five-month training that starts in October 2023 targets professionals at graduate level or equivalent and aims at building African countries’ capacity to put in place robust regulatory safeguards, as many nations look towards nuclear power production. Kenya hopes to set up its first reactor by the year 2038.

Kenyatta University and at least 10 other local higher education institutions and hospitals have expressed interest in taking lead roles in programme. This will be the first time Kenya is hosting the programme after Ghana that has hosted it twelve times.

The assessment team met at a Nairobi hotel where participants made a case for Kenya, saying a number of local universities have fully-fledged departments running nuclear physics and nuclear science and technology programmes with equipped labs needed for the post-graduate course.

IAEA picks countries based on their preparedness in terms of facilities and infrastructure. On top of these, a country has to express interest to be considered to host a programme.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority Director General James Keter said Kenya is privileged to host the training, coming at a time efforts are being made to ensure safe and secure utilization of nuclear technology.

“Kenya feels privileged. We have put together a qualified team to help steer the programme. We searched far and wide and even headhunted some of the experts to steer this first of a kind post-graduate training,” Mr Keter said.

He added: “The journey towards the start of the programme started 12 months ago. We will work with the agency to deliver a comprehensive programme.”

Dr Nadir Hashim of Kenyatta University’s Nuclear Science and Technology Programme gave a preview of equipment, laboratories and facilities run by the institution which would be used to facilitate the post-graduate programme.

Prof Augustine Faanu, the director of radiological and non-ionizing directorate of the Ghana Nuclear Regulatory Authority expressed confidence that the programme will be off to a good start. “We are here to evaluate what Kenya as the host has on the ground ahead of October when the programme is to start,” he said.

IAEA runs several other capacity-building programmes, including an internet reactor lab that enables students from Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and South Africa to get online access to the facilities of a research reactor in Morocco for nuclear education and training.