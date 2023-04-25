NTSA boss George Njao sent on leave amid rise in crashes

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) board has sent Director-General George Njao on leave and appointed Mr Cosmas Ngeso as his interim replacement.

The move was announced by board chairman Aden Noor Ali in a press briefing yesterday.

He also announced a data clean up of NTSA’s systems to ensure only legally issued inspection certificates and driving licences are recognised.

“Further to this, the board shall take immediate and severe disciplinary action against members of staff who will issue inspection certificates, driving licences and DN endorsement to any vehicle and driver without laid down procedures,” Mr Ali said.