NPS raps AP officer in viral TikTok live video

An Administration Police officer who went viral on social media is in the middle of a storm over his statements on the TikTok platform.

The unidentified policeman went viral after going live on TikTok where he read comments from his followers about the current administration of President William Ruto and the ongoing protests.

"Zakayo must go, Ruto must go...imagine kila mtu anasema Ruto must go...mimi ni comments nasoma tu (everyone is saying Ruto must go...I'm just reading the comments)," the officer said in the clip.

Some users said some of the words used by the officer do not align with the Service Standing Order.

Chapter 24 Section 55 of the Service Standing Order prohibits officers from communicating information through social media unless they are on official business.

Section 42 of the Police Act also states that any police officer who uses "traitorous or disloyal words" is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine not exceeding one thousand shillings.

In June 2022, the former Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, asked police officers to refrain from posting videos on TikTok and other social media platforms, saying it portrayed the police service in a negative light.

Must come immediately

The policeman can also be heard saying that "dialogue is the only solution and it must come immediately".

The video caught the attention of investigators.

“As a Disciplined Service, we wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not only unacceptable but also doesn't reflect the values of NPS,” the statement from the National Police Service reads.

NPS said the comments were regrettable and that they had launched an internal review with a view to taking appropriate disciplinary action.

The police also said that NPS remains focused on training its officers to the highest standards.

This comes as the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition continues its epic demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government.

The third wave of demonstrations started on Wednesday in several parts of the country and will continue on Thursday and Friday as per the Azimio plan.