No politician will be spared, CS Kindiki vows in war on bandits

Forty three guns, 136 bullets and five grenades have been surrendered so far in the fight against banditry, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki reported Wednesday, vowing to do everything to keep Kenya safe.

The minister, speaking before the Senate's Security committee, reiterated that the amnesty period for the surrender of weapons will not be extended.

In his pledge to secure the North, he said: "I'm going to be the minister who will lead the team to finish this banditry menace. I will open the North and integrate it with the rest of the country."

He added: "I will not spare any politician aiding and abetting banditry. We know they are there. President [William] Ruto has told me he is ready to lose political support but end the banditry menace once and for all. We will clear you before you clear us."

CS Kindiki further reported that authorities had re-opened 14 out of 21 school closed because of banditry in Baringo North and South.