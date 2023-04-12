No maize for Kenya, Zambia Minister says amid backlash over export deal

Just days after Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi announced that the government is contracting Zambian farmers to grow maize exclusively for the Kenyan market, Zambia's Finance Minister has come out to say that the southern African country will not be exporting the grain to Kenya this season due to its own shortages of the grain.

Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, in an interview with Nation.Africa on the side-lines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington DC, said Zambia will instead be importing maize to supplement shortfalls occasioned by a poor harvest last season.

“I think we all know that there has been a shortage of maize, especially in border areas near Tanzania, Congo and Malawi. In the most immediate response, the government decided that we allow importation to supplement whatever we have so that shortages can be alleviated,” said Dr Musokotwane yesterday.

On March 6th, Kenya entered an MOU with Zambia for importation of maize. On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings, Zambia's Finance Minister says the country is itself grappling with a shortage of maize & the government has had to waive import duty to bolster domestic supply https://t.co/7xnnhyqHpB pic.twitter.com/WLQNkr1zsv — Julians Amboko (@AmbokoJH) April 11, 2023

The Minister was non-committal on the plan announced by CS Linturi to plant maize in Zambia for the Kenyan market and said he was yet to be fully briefed by his Agriculture colleague Mtolo Phiri.

“That is a bit of information that the Minister for Agriculture in Zambia can handle,” Dr Musokotwane said.

A critical maize shortage has also hit some parts of Zambia with consumers queuing to buy the staple commodity. This has seen Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema activate an emergency response in order to alleviate the situation.

In response to the mealie meal shortage affecting certain parts of the country, we’ve activated an emergency response with govt & private sector to improve the situation. We’ll closely monitor the measures on the ground & appeal to citizens to maintain orderly conduct. #Zambia pic.twitter.com/ecre9K7kq1 — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) April 11, 2023

Zambia, which is unable to meet Kenya’s immediate grain requirements, had reportedly offered between 20,000 hectares and 40,000 hectares to grow the crop for the Kenyan market.

Mr Linturi and Mr Phiri signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March to allow large-scale farming of maize in Zambia for export to Nairobi. But the announcement did not go down well with Kenyan and Zambian agriculture stakeholders.

Kenya has inked an MOU with Zambia for maize imports. Agric CS says large-scale farmers in Zambia will grow & export to Kenya at a price to be agreed upon...Kenyan farmers be ware!



Swali, is this part of the 900,000MT duty free import window running Feb 1st - Aug 6th, '23? pic.twitter.com/kLV1KJOOaf — Julians Amboko (@AmbokoJH) March 6, 2023

'Wrong timing'

For instance, the Kenya Farmers Association argued that the timing is wrong.

“If he says that he will be importing maize in August, that will be harvesting time in most parts of Western and Rift Valley, and even in Uganda and Tanzania,” said the association’s director Kipkorir Menjo.

“I don’t think that was a well-thought-out plan. The timing is not right, as it will affect prices and maize production from the North Rift,” he added.

He said the government should provide farm inputs during the planting season to enable farmers produce enough maize for the country instead of seeking imports every time there is a shortage, perceived or real.

In the southern African country, the Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) described the move as a betrayal to the Zambian people and urged the government to empower the youth to grow the maize for the Kenyan market.

Rising costs

The cost of maize flour has gone up, with a two-kilo packet now retailing at more than Ksh200 ($1.50), from Ksh186 ($1.40) last month, in line with the rising cost of the cereal that has seen a 90-kilo bag hit Ksh6,100 ($45.50) from Ksh5,300 ($39.55).

Last week, Kenya’s Agriculture Principal Secretary Harsama Kello, who had accompanied Linturi to Zambia, said Kenya was looking to import one million tonnes of maize to meet its national deficit after traditional maize exporters from Uganda and Tanzania cited reduced production last season.