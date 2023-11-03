No case to answer: Court acquits former NHIF boss in Sh116m fraud case

It's good news for former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) boss Richard Kerich after the anti-corruption court in Nairobi acquitted him of conspiracy to defraud the government of Sh116 million after the prosecution failed to prove their case.

In a decision issued Friday, he was acquitted along with five others who were implicated in a scheme to pay millions of shillings to Meridian Medical Centre and Clinix Healthcare Limited as part of the civil servants and disciplined forces medical scheme.

He was charged alongside former NHIF managers Marwa Fadhili Chacha and David Chingi. Others were Peter Ngunjiri Wambugu and Ndiba Wairioko of Meridian. They were charged in 2014 alongside Meridian Medical Centre.

The case stemmed from a controversial medical services contract entered between NHIF and Meridian in 2012 to provide medical services to civil servants and disciplined forces. It later emerged that the private clinic chain did not have the capacity to provide the services.

Mr Wambugu and Mr Warioko were accused of defrauding NHIF by pretending that their company, Meridian Medical Centre, could provide medical services to civil servants and the disciplined forces.