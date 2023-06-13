NLC confirms Kabale Arero as Chief Executive Officer

The National Land Commission (NLC) has appointed Ms Kabale Tache Arero as the Commission Chief Executive Officer, a position she has held in acting capacity for the last five years.

NLC chairperson Gershom Otachi in a statement to newsrooms today confirmed the appointment of Ms Arero following a rigorous recruitment process that was concluded on June 12, 2023.

The position, that fell vacant following the suspension and subsequent exit of Mr Tom Chavangi in 2018, had attracted 172 applicants.

“Ms Arero emerged the top candidate out of the seven that had been shortlisted. By the close of deadline for applications on May 9, 2023, the NLC had received a total of 172 applications out of which the seven were shortlisted,” Mr Otachi stated.

Ms Arero, a seasoned Human Resource professional with over 20 years of experience, holds a Master and Bachelor's degrees in Business Administration and is a Member of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) and Certified Human Resources Professional.

Mr Otachi said Ms Arero brings a wealth of experience to the position having worked previously as an Acting Secretary/CEO in the Commission since 2018.

Successful candidate

“The successful candidate displayed laudable understanding of the Commission mandate which is important in steering the work of the Commission Secretariat,” the chairperson said.

The new CEO previously worked at the Constitution Implementation Commission (CIC) and Postbank.

“It is expected that Ms Arero will lead the secretariat towards helping the Commission to achieve its constitutional and statutory mandates of inter-alia safeguarding public land for the benefit of all Kenyans,” reads the statement.