NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike, the founder of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS), has died.

Wanyoike, who is also the founder of Lizzie Preparatory Schools and a hotel known as Emory, died on Sunday, January 14, 2024 aged 72.

Her family said she was an educator who touched many hearts with her kindness.

"In loving memory of a remarkable educator. Her passion ignited minds, her kindness touched hearts. A beacon of wisdom, she left an indelible mark on countless lives, shaping the future with grace," read part of a statement announcing her death.

The statement also revealed that funeral and memorial services would be announced at a later date.

According to records, the deceased was born in 1951 and her father was a chief while her mother was a housewife.

She studied at Kenyatta University (KU) and graduated with a diploma in education. After graduating, she opened a secretarial training college in Nairobi.

Wanyoike was once married to a former Member of Parliament (MP) but they later divorced.

The educationist started NIBS with Sh10 million and only 25 students. Today, the institution, which has branches in Thika Town, Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), Kimbo, Ruiru and Ong'ata Rongai, has over 7000 students.

The Emory Hotel is located in Kileleshwa and is a four-star hotel.

Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura mourned Ms Wanyoike, saying she was an educationist and a mentor.

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Lizzie Muthoni Wanyoike of NIBS College. An educationist and mentor to many, may she rest in eternal peace," he said.

Mr Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, also mourned the passing of Ms Wanyoike.