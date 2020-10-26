PSCU

New jobs, medical scheme rules for public service

  • It’s the proposals to address the imbalance in civil service workforce and push for a clear formula for recruitment of public service that stand out in the report handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
  • To further discourage ethnic bias in appointments, BBI proposes that all employing agencies should be required to link their database on recruitment to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Reducing employment of dominant communities, allocation of population quota and priority to national service volunteers during recruitment are proposed to reform a skewed public service workforce. 

