Netflix lowers monthly prices for Kenya, sub-Saharan Africa

Netflix has lowered its monthly subscription charges for Kenya, saying its goal is ensuring its customers have better value for money.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company announced that its mobile plan would cost Sh200, down from Sh300, whereas its basic plan would cost Sh300, down from Sh700.

For the standard plan, subscribers will pay Sh700, down from Sh1,100, while for the premium plan they will pay Sh1,100, down from Sh1,450.

"Our goal is simple: to offer a wide variety of quality shows and films, curated for you,” Netflix said in its statement, adding new members who sign up will see the new prices immediately.

The price cuts are effective February 21, 8am.

“The update will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks from their next billing cycle. Existing members will be notified by email, [as well as within the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied to them (this is only for auto-upgrades)]. The exact timing will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.”

Netflix also lowered the prices for the sub-Saharan Africa region.

For this region, the mobile plan will cost $2.99 down from $3.99 whereas the basic plan will cost $3.99, down from $7.99

For the standard plan, subscribers will pay $7.99, down from $9.99 while for the premium plan they will pay $9.99 down from $11.99