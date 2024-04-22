Nema bans use of plastic garbage bags

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has announced a ban on the use of plastic bags to dispose of garbage, saying Kenyans have 90 days to start using biodegradable alternatives.

"To ensure environmentally sound management of the organic waste fraction, the Authority hereby directs that within 90 days from the date of this notice, all organic waste generated by households, private sector and public sector institutions, religious institutions, private and public functions and events shall strictly be segregated and placed in 100 per cent biodegradable garbage bags/ bin liners only," Nema's statement said.

The agency has also directed all counties and private garbage collection providers to provide their clients with biodegradable bags.