NCIC plans 'wall of shame' in fight against election violence

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is set to introduce a “wall of shame” for politicians who breach codes of conduct governing elections and political parties.

This, the government agency said, is part of new declaration of principles and national values that aspirants and elected leaders in the country will be required to observe to stem hate speech and violence during elections.

NCIC chair Samuel Kobia said the “wall of shame” will name individuals who defy the codes of conduct as well as national values before, during and after the 2022 General Election.

Dr Kobia explained that as part of the new regulations, there will be a declaration of principles and national values by political leaders, an aspect broader than the present requirement to adhere to a code of conduct.

He spoke over the weekend during the unveiling of a multi-agency technical committee to steer holistic strategies aimed at promoting peace and cohesion ahead of the election.

The team

The team will draw its membership from oganisations including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

It will focus on public education on peace and cohesion by devising conflict resolution mechanisms, overseeing citizen education programmes as well as actualising transformative and servant leadership in line with NCIC’s roadmap for peaceful elections.

Last December, the commission launched a roadmap aimed at eliminating the culture of violence and hate speech during elections, teaching the public to express dissent constructively and building trust.

Registrar of Political Parties Ms Ann Nderitu noted the need for agencies in electoral processes to collaborate for better management of the process.

Once implemented, she said, the joint initiative will act as one of the ways of bringing sanity to an ever murky environment filled with malpractices, particularly in the run up to elections.

“We need this initiative pegged on a legal foundation and for partner institutions to review their respective Acts of Parliament,” said Ms Nderitu.

“This team also needs to set appropriate timelines for its task, upon consultation with all partners so that it is in line with the electoral cycle and calendar,” she added.

