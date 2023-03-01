Muthama sworn in as PSC commissioner

Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairperson Johnson Muthama has been sworn-in to join the powerful and lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

This is after the a joint committee of both Houses of Parliament unanimously approved his nomination to the PSC.

The swearing exercise took place on Wednesday in the afternoon at the National Assembly Chambers and was presided over by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula who is also the chairperson of PSC and the Secretary of the Commission Jeremiah Nyegenye, who is also Senate Clerk.

Other PSC commissioners are Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Joyce Korir (vice chairperson PSC) and Rachel Ameso.

Mr Muthama promised to use his wealth of experience, vast knowledge in parliamentary affairs to revitalize and rejuvenate the PSC.

“I am fully prepared, equipped and ready to do what needs to be done to propel this institution and to facilitate MPs to better execute their mandate,” he said.

Mr Wetang’ula said the composition of the PSC is now completed as required by the law noting that they are now set to reinvigorate the commission to better discharge its duties.

“The work ahead of us is plenty and heavy. You will be called on short notice to hold critical meetings but that is the nature of our work. Everything that revolves around here will end on your desk as commissioners,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

He added: “Now we are fully constituted and we can now get down to work to ensure that we live to our core values, to our mission and vision of ensuring that members effectively and efficiently discharge cardinal duties as enshrined in the constitution.”

The PSC consists of the Speaker of the National Assembly, who is the chairperson, seven members appointed by Parliament and one woman and one man appointed by Parliament from persons who are experienced in public affairs but are not MPs. The clerk of the Senate is the Secretary of the Commission.

The Commission is mandated with preparing annual estimates of expenditure of the Parliamentary Service and exercising budgetary control as well as undertaking, singly or jointly with other relevant organisations, programs to promote the ideals of Parliamentary democracy among others.

Mr Muthama who has been the face of the UDA since its inception in February 2021 until January 5, 2023 exuded confidence that under his leadership, the party is now well-established hence he has to take other responsibilities which will impact directly on Kenyans.

“There is time for everything and I am not superior on anything, I am just a normal Kenyan who is capable of doing anything Kenyans would do. I have led the party for the last two years and it has been successful with structures in place including the Secretariat and where I am heading to, there is more work to do for Kenyans. I am not leaving for the sake of leaving but to work for Kenyans,” he told Nation.

During the interviews for PSC in late December, Mr Muthama outsmarted former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, former Matungu MP David Aoko Were, and Aruma John Ekale.