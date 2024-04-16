MPs put PS on the spot on payment of school fees through eCitizen

Members of Parliament (MPs) have poked holes in the presidential directive on payment of school fees through the eCitizen platform, saying all grey areas need to be addressed before it is implemented.

The National Assembly's Education Committee, in a meeting with Principal Secretary (PS) for Immigration and Citizenship Services Julius Bitok on Tuesday, said there are a number of questions yet to be answered by the executive in relation to the new payment method.

MPs want to know how efficient the system will be so that schools do not have to wait long to access funds to meet their daily needs and to pay suppliers, support staff and purchase other supplies that teachers need daily.

The lawmakers also want the government to address the issue of internet connectivity in most schools, especially those in rural areas, which may not be able to use the system when it is finally implemented.

The committee, chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, also wants the government to address how parents who pay school fees through other non-monetary means such as grain, firewood and cows will use the method.

According to the MPs, the President's directive was also not subjected to public participation as required by the Constitution, making it illegal until the input and concerns of key stakeholders such as head teachers are fully addressed.

The lawmakers also said there was no bill before parliament to guide the process, making its implementation illegal without the necessary legislation.

While the country waits for the court to rule on the matter, the MPs want the Ministry of Education to hold a public consultation on the directive regardless of the ruling.

"We need confirmation that if the court makes a decision, the ministry will conduct a thorough public participation because this matter has raised a lot of questions," said Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba.

"As the oversight committee of the ministry, we are yet to see any legislative proposal on this system," said Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

Struggling to make ends meet

Kitutu Masaba Clive Gisairo claimed that the new method was just a way for the government to bring more systems into the Kenya Revenue Authority system.

Mr Gisairo dismissed the system, saying it would make life harder for parents, especially those struggling to make ends meet.

"How will this system work? Will parents who pay school fees through cows and goats be forced to go to the cyber cafe and make their payments there?" asked Mr Gisairo.

Mr Bitok was invited by the committee to give an update on the implementation of the presidential directive on payment of school fees through the eCitizen platform.

Mr Bitok was also asked to outline the challenges faced in implementing the directive and the measures taken to mitigate them.

While defending the payment system, Mr Bitok said it will help parents who have suffered at the hands of school principals who charge fees not approved by the Ministry of Education.

"Some head teachers have been charging fees that are not approved by the government. This has been going on for some time. Through this system, there will be no such fees and parents will only pay what has been approved by the Ministry of Education," Mr Bitok said.

He also told the MPs that the Ministry of ICT has already started connecting most schools in rural areas to the internet to facilitate seamless payment of fees.

On the Sh50 that parents will be charged upon payment, Mr Bitok told MPs that the government has already reached an agreement with Safaricom to remove the fee.

"The payment will be free, we have agreed with the service provider, which is Safaricom, that they should not charge the Sh50 as is the case with other government services," Mr Bitok said.

The High Court is expected to hear today a case filed by Nakuru-based surgeon Dr Magare Gikenyi challenging the directive on the payment method.

The High Court has temporarily suspended plans for parents to pay their children's school fees through the eCitizen platform.

On January 31, Education PS Belio Kipsang wrote a circular to all head teachers stating that all parents must pay school fees through the eCitizen platform.