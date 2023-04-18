MPs push for forensic audit of Sh15bn fertiliser subsidy deal

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly wants Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu to undertake a forensic audit and produce a report within 30 days on the Sh15 billion allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture to source fertiliser for farmers.

The amount was contained in the supplementary budget I for the 2022/23 financial year approved by the National Assembly in March this year.

Nominated MP John Mbadi, who chairs PAC, a watchdog committee of the House, says the committee took the decision he termed non-partisan, after it suspected possibility of embezzlement, fraud and cases of money laundering.