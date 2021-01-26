MP William Kamket and Lotela to have date with DCI

Tiaty legislator William Kamket and Silale Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Nelson Lotela are expected to appear before detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at their offices in Nakuru later this week.

The two, who are under investigation over recent attacks in Kapedo, have been issued with summons to appear before the sleuths for further interrogation.

Mr Kamket, who was arrested on Thursday by police in Nairobi, is out on Sh100,000 bond. He was ordered to appear before DCI detectives on January 29.

Mr Lotela, on the other hand, surrendered himself to DCI offices in Nakuru on Saturday where he was grilled for three hours over recent attacks. He was later issued with summons to come back on January 28.

“My client has a date with the police on Friday as per the directions given last week. He is ready to comply with the government,” said Mr Kamket’s lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich.

Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya said the duo are under investigation and can be summoned at any time to clarify on certain issues.

“What is happening is that the two individuals are still under the directive of the police. They can be called to appear any time this week before the police could take any action based on their findings,” he said.

The regional administrator last week said the government has names of politicians and powerful individuals who are behind the recent violence in Kapedo, a centre that lies along the border of Baringo and Turkana counties.

He named the two politicians as among persons of interest suspected of being behind smuggling of guns from Uganda and incitement of local communities.

Four police officers have so far been killed and five others injured in attacks.

