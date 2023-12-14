Motorists get early Christmas gift as fuel prices fall by biggest margin since October 2021

Fuel prices will from midnight drop by the biggest margin in more than two years, by as much as Sh5 a litre, as consumers start to enjoy relief from the fall in global crude oil prices.

A litre of petrol will retail at Sh212.36 from Sh217 in Nairobi from midnight, while diesel will go for Sh201.47 from Sh203.47 in the new monthly cycle that ends on January 14 next year.

The last time pump prices fell by a similar margin was in October 2021, when a litre of super petrol fell from Sh134.72 to Sh129.72 while that of diesel fell from Sh115.6 to Sh110.6.

The drop reflects the continued fall in crude oil prices, bringing relief to Kenyans and is also expected to keep inflation in check ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.