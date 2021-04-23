More than 14,000 inmates freed in bid to stop Covid-19

Kenya Prisons Department has freed more than 14,000 inmates in the last 12 months in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This was revealed by Correctional Services Principal Secretary Zainab Hussein (left) when she toured Naivasha Maximum Security Prison on Thursday.

She said the Prisons Department has been closely working with the Judiciary in decongesting the penal institutions, adding that the process is “robust”.

“There is a new judge spearheading a community service order which deals with decongestion. The decongestion will continue in the next month or two,” she said.

The department, Ms Hussein added, set up isolation blocks for new inmates.

She said the department has efficient testing mechanisms in correctional institutions.

“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Health in the last 16 months. The department has been supplied with personal protective gear. Staff are also being trained on Covid-19 containment measures,” the PS said.

She said more than 8,000 prison personnel have been vaccinated against Covid-19, adding that the exercise will continue until a majority get the shot.

Prison Services Commissioner-General Wycliffe Ogalo said the correctional centres are doing all they can to contain the virus.

“We have put in place measures that include barring visitors from accessing prisons,” he said.

Mr Ogalo said everyone should tackle the pandemic and emphasised the need to follow guidelines issued by the government.

A source at Naivasha prison said nine inmates are battling coronavirus but are out of danger.

“We have never lost an inmate to the disease and largely, we have managed it well,” said the source.