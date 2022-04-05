Moment pump attendants broke into song and dance as fuel tanker arrived

Celebrations rocked Kirinyaga County when fuel was finally delivered to the region after a shortage that lasted two weeks.

Jubilation rent the air on Monday night in Ngurubani town immediately after a fuel tanker carrying 10,000 litres of petrol landed at Mwea Nice Shell.

Motorists and boda boda riders danced in joy and formed long queues in the usually busy town, the region's economic hub.

"Yote yawezekana kwa imani” (With faith, all is possible)," they sang.

It was a hive of activity as consumers fuelled their vehicles and motorcycles at the station run by prominent businessman Charles Njiru, popularly known as Mkombozi.

But the joy was short-lived as buyers scrambled for the commodity, which ran out within an hour.

The long queues and the scramble for fuel reflected what was happening in other parts of the country.

The fuel shortage came despite an assurance from the Kenya Pipeline Company that it has enough reserves at its depots.

In Ngurubani, some of those who failed to get fuel left grumbling. Others vowed to camp at the station until another load of the precious commodity arrived.

"Our vehicles have run out of petrol and we can't go anywhere. We are a frustrated lot," Mr Peter Thuku said.

Mr Njiru, the proprietor, said the 10,000 litres were not enough such for the thousands of motorists who operate in the region.

"The consumers came from far and wide to fuel their vehicles but unfortunately many returned empty-handed. The situation is serious," he said.

Mr Njiru said he did not have much hope that he would get more fuel soon.

"I was even lucky to get the fuel that I brought to the region. Consumers have to wait longer for fuel, which is so scarce."

Due to the shortage, matatu operators have increased fares, triggering protests from commuters.

Travellers claimed that the shortage was deliberately created to exploit them.

Matatu operators have raised fares by 100 per cent.

People travelling to Kerugoya from Ngurubani must fork out Sh200, up from Sh100.

They complained that it had become too expensive to travel in this period of economic hardships.