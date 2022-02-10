Moi scion’s ex-wife joins Sh340bn property dispute

Three separate legal battles, joblessness and homelessness are among the challenges reportedly facing a grandson of former President Daniel arap Moi.

Two years after the death of his grandfather, Mr Collins Kibet Toroitich Moi, the son of the former President’s eldest son, Jonathan Toroitich, has found himself fighting in court for a slice of the vast Moi estate.

Mzee Moi died in February 2020, barely a year after Mr Kibet’s father passed on, setting off a trail of challenges that saw his businesses closed down amid a barrage of legal suits.

In March last year, Mr Kibet was slapped with a surprise child support suit that was filed by his ex-wife before a Nakuru court. The petitioner, Ms Glady's Jeruto Tagi, demanded one million shillings every month for the upkeep of his two children.

He contested the children’s paternity, which was, however, confirmed through DNA test results.

Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi at Nakuru Law Courts on June 16, 2021. She is seeking Sh1 million monthly for child support from President Daniel Moi's grandson, Collins Moi. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Mr Kibet moved to court seeking part of his grandfather’s wealth.

He applied to be enjoined in a succession matter relating to his grandfather’s estate, which is valued at Sh340 billion.

He was made a joint administrator alongside his stepmother Sylvia Jonathan Moi and stepbrother Clint Kiprono Moi in his late father’s estate valued at Sh30 million.

This was shortly before his ex-wife filed another application before the same court on behalf of the two children aged 11 and nine, seeking to be enjoined in the succession matter. She produced the DNA results confirming Mr Kibet to be the father of two minors.

Justice Aggrey Muchelule in his ruling on Tuesday said all beneficiaries should be part of the case.

And as Mr Kibet battled court cases, his landlord was demanding five months’ rent arrears amounting to Sh240,000.

In a notice seen by the Nation dated September 2, 2021, Mbagi Limited, a real estate agent, issued a seven-day notice to Mr Kibet to clear the rent arrears failing which they would proceed to lock the apartment and levy distress on his property.

“Whereas we are aware of the prevailing tough economic times, we wish to remind you that you are still bound to your obligations as stipulated in the lease agreement,” read part of the notice.