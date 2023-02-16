Met office warns against exposure to hot afternoon sun from 11am to 3pm

The meteorological department has advised students and the general public to avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm as the rays are very strong in this period.

Dr David Gikungu, the head of the meteorological department, noted via Twitter that most parts of the country are likely to be sunny and dry, hence the need to make use of cool places.

“Spend more time under the shade or indoors in well-ventilated buildings. Do not walk directly in the sun. Sunburns significantly increase the lifetime risk of developing skin cancer, especially for children,” Dr Gikungu said.

“Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain above average - 30 degrees Celsius - over much of the country. The sun's rays are strongest between 11 am and 3 pm … limit exposure to the sun during these hours."

Exposure to the rays also causes discomfort, mild irritation and severe pain in the eye.

The warning to schools is apt as 11am - 3pm is when learners are usually released for games, hence a higher likelihood of getting sunburns.

On most occasions, when it is so hot and the children are left to play in the direct heat, they lose concentration, get dizzy and even faint because their bodies cannot get rid of excess heat.

Dr Gikungu said schools need to ensure children are well dehydrated, more so when playing outside.

Drought

According to the department, the hot sun will persist across the country until sometime in March, with arid and semi-arid counties most affected and recording temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius.

The short rains that poured late last year had an insignificant impact on reducing the intensity of the drought in the country, as the situation is worsening in all except two arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs).

The latest report by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) shows that Kilifi, Mandera, Marsabit, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, Isiolo, Kitui and Kajiado counties fall in the alarm phase.

The other counties where this impact is being felt are Embu, Narok, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Meru, Nyeri and Lamu counties. These parts are in the alert stage.

The ripple effect is that at least 940,000 children in these areas are malnourished while 130,000 lactating mothers are facing the same predicament.

Melanin

According to researchers at Yale University in the United States, sunlight continues to damage people's skin and increase the risk of cancer, hours after they get exposed and head indoors.

A study discovered that the protective pigment, melanin, is responsible for the damage, adding that the high-energy version of melanin supercharges a series of chemical reactions.

“When UV radiation pummels our skin cells, it can cause mutations in the DNA. Melanin, the pigment behind a tan or natural skin tone is the body's defence as it absorbs the radiation,” says the paper.

The findings published in the journal Science may lead to better sunscreens that can prevent extra damage.

The team hope they can develop a sunscreen that combines the usual protection without absorbing any energy from the melanin.

Dr Bav Shergill, of the British Association of Dermatologists said that in order to protect oneself from direct heat, one must have sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 while staying out of the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

To avoid too much exposure, he advises people to put on sunscreen, limit the time they are exposed to direct sunlight and wear long sleeves and long pants with a tight weave should they go out