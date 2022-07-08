Breaking News: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies after shooting

Matiang'i declares Monday a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has declared Monday, July 11 a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha.

According to Islamic teaching, Idd-ul-Adha (the feast of slaughtering) takes place on the 10th day of the third month after Ramadhan. 

Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

Related

It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

It is one of the two Idd celebrations, Idd-ul-Adha and Idd-ul-Fitr, and is often considered the holier of the two. 

During the festival Muslims around the world gather to mark one of the holiest days in the religious calendar.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.