Matatu driver gets one year in jail for running over, killing traffic policeman

A matatu driver who ran over a traffic police officer at a road block has been sentenced to one year in prison.

During the sentencing, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi cancelled the driving license of the convict Edward Njenga Njoroge for a period of two years.

Njoroge was sentenced after he was found guilty of causing the death of Corporal Peter Lengeto Rerimoi, who was manning a road block together with other traffic police officers on the Southern Bypass in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

Ms Nanzushi also allowed a plea by State prosecutor James Gachoka that the convict, after completing the jail term, receives fresh driving lessons under the watch of a personnel from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Ms Nanzushi said the driver sped off after causing the accident.

The magistrate said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the matatu driver caused the accident through dangerous driving.

Through its 12 witnesses, the prosecution explained graphically how the accident occurred.

Corporal Rerimoi was manning a road block together with other officers when he gestured at Njoroge to slow down. But when he went to inspect the vehicle, driver accelerated and ran over the officer who died on the spot.

“This happened in full glare of other police officers and civilians who gave the rogue driver a high speed chase until they caught him,” Ms Nanzushi said.

He was charged with careless driving, failing to stop after the accident and driving vehicle that was not roadworthy.