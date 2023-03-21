Maseno University students stage protest over shooting, killing of colleague

Maseno University students took to the streets Tuesday morning to protest the death of their fellow student who was allegedly shot and killed by police during Azimio protests.

The third-year learner, William Mayange, was shot in the neck after protesters invaded Maseno police line. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Coptic Hospital.

Police said protestors, who included students, had invaded Maseno police line during the demonstrations, prompting the officers to use live bullets to disperse the rowdy youths.

The demonstrations saw the rowdy supporters of Azimio leader Raila Odinga engage the police in running battles, affecting normal operations and businesses.

A police report says the rowdy students vandalised at least 10 houses at Maseno Police line.

According to the report, the students had earlier invaded Sairam Supermarket in Maseno town and other business premises along Kisumu-Busia highway.

"The students lit bonfires and barricaded Kisumu-Busia road using stones..," the police report says.