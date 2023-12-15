Mang’u High School gets Boeing aircraft from KQ

Mang’u High School, a pioneer in aviation training, has thanked Kenya Airways management for handing the institution a decommissioned Boeing 737-700 aircraft for use by the students.

The plane was handed over to the Kiambu County-based national school in September by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“The aircraft will be a valuable addition to Mang'u High School's aviation studies programme, further enriching the institution's resources. It will also provide students with hands-on learning opportunities and enhance the school's capability to offer comprehensive education in aviation studies,” Kenya Airways said in a statement.

A delegation from Mang’u High School, comprising the Chair of the Board, Board members, the Principal, the Vice Chair of the Mang’u High Alumni Association, and Parent Association representatives, were at Kenya Airways headquarters in Nairobi to inspect and formally accept the livery on a recently donated decommissioned aircraft.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Kenya Airways in supporting our mission to provide quality education, especially in the field of aviation. This partnership enhances our commitment to nurturing skilled professionals for the aviation industry,” said Antony Maina, who chairs the school board at Mang’u High School.

Furthermore, Mr Maina emphasised that the donation builds upon previous contributions from other partners, including a Glider, Simulator, Beechcraft, and now Boeing. He said these donations collectively aim to benefit every Kenyan child from each sub-county in the Republic of Kenya, making it a national school initiative.

"The collaboration between Mang’u High School and Kenya Airways exemplifies the power of corporate partnerships in fostering educational growth”, KQ said.

The presentation ceremony of the Kenya Airways decommissioned Boeing 737-700 to Mang’u High School. Photo credit: Pool

“As the aircraft becomes an integral part of the school’s existing collection, it symbolises a commitment to empowering the next generation of aviation professionals,” the airline said.

Mr Murkomen said the issuance of the plane is an act of nobility from Kenya Airways in support of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC), which focuses more on students’ interests in particular areas of study and converting their passions into their careers.

“I want to thank Kenya Airways for this commendable act of corporate social responsibility that will inspire hope in students of Mangú High School by assisting in the modelling of their skills and transforming abstract theories into practical concepts.”

He further stated the donation will boost the aviation curriculum. He added that Kenya Airways is giving to Mang’u so that the school can give back to Kenya Airways seasoned aviation experts in the future.

The CS stated that it is time for similar Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to be encouraged to put efforts into empowering students and pass down to them the strategic, technical, and technological know-how that will give them an advantage over their peers.