Man who claims to be Kibaki’s son: Gunmen have been trailing me in Nairobi

A 62-year-old man who claims to be former President Mwai Kibaki’s biological son has claimed that his life is in danger after unknown men trailed him and made an attempt on his life while driving in Nairobi.

Mr Jacob Ocholla Mwai has claimed that two young men who were riding a motorbike and wielding weapons trailed him while he was driving towards James Gichuru road in Nairobi on Wednesday.

At first, he recounts, the two men knocked his car with the motorbike. He said he pulled off the road thinking that it was an ordinary road accident in which his car got a minor scratch.

The two men did not however stop after the accident. It is then that he decided to get into his car and drive off only to encounter them once again while joining James Gichuru road.

“I noticed that they are the same people and that’s when I immediately took my water bottle and threw it at them. They lost balance and I saw they were armed with a pistol. I immediately drove off towards the Village Market,” Mr Ocholla told Nation.Africa.

He has said that he fears for his life and called upon authorities to investigate the incident.

“I have not eaten ever since because I am in shock. I have told the police everything and I want it to be known to Kenyans that whatever happens to me, I have already recounted everything,“ he added.

Police report

He reported the incident to Spring valley Police Station in Westlands, Nairobi under Occurrence Book number 24, on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

A police source privy to the case indicated they have already begun investigations into the incident.

In 2022, Mr Ocholla moved to court seeking official recognition from the ex-president’s kin and a piece of the former Head of State's family estate.

Through his lawyers Omoke Morara and Peacela Atim, Mr Ocholla, last July filed a petition in Nyeri before Justice Florence Muchemi.

In the case, he compelled the children of the former president who include; Judy Kibaki, David Kagai, Jimmy Kibaki and Anthony Githinji, to reveal whether his name was included in a will left behind by the late Kibaki.

Mr Jacob Ocholla Mwai who claims to be the son of former president Mwai Kibaki. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He demanded that the court find out who will be the one running Mr Kibaki’s estate so as he ensures that the allocations begin.

Ocholla claimed that he was ignored whenever he tried to reach out to the former Head of State before he passed away.

“That the Citor has attempted to reach out to the Citees multiple times but his efforts have not been successful. The Citor is afraid that the Citees might proceed with the succession process without involving him and he might be left out of the estate of the deceased despite him being entitled to a share of the estate,” read the court documents in part.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday next week at the Milimani law courts.

In a will signed in December 2016, Mr Kibaki directed that all his wealth be shared equally among his three sons and daughter.

In the document filed in court, Kibaki appointed the four, Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, Tony Githinji, and David Kagi, as the executors of the Will.

He then went ahead and locked out any of the children's spouses from getting anything which he owned. Additionally, it never disclosed his worth.

"Following my own death then any direct blood descendants of theirs (but not any spouse or life partner) shall receive their parent's benefit, if more than one in equal shares," the Will reads.

He said all the money will be used to ensure that his children and grandchildren go to school.