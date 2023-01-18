Mama Lucy Hospital workers in BBC exposé have case to answer, says court

Two Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital workers charged with child trafficking two years ago following an exposé that aired on UK-based broadcaster BBC have a case to answer, a magistrate has ruled.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu established there is evidence to warrant the court placing Mr Makalla Fred Leparan and Ms Selina Adunda Awuor on their defence in six counts of child trafficking and neglect.

Selina Adunda Awuor (left) and Makallah Fred Leparan in court on January 18, 2023. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

They face charges of trafficking minors aged three weeks, two months and eight months between April 30 and May 20, 2020.

They allegedly hatched the plot to engage in the syndicate between March 1 and November 16, 2020.

The duo allegedly raked in more than Sh300,000 from the illegal business.

The infants had been dumped by their unknown parents before being rescued by Good Samaritans who took them to the hospital for care.

In her ruling, Ms Kimilu said: “After considering all the evidence laid out by the prosecution, I find there is proof to warrant placing the two on their defence.”

She directed lawyers Danstan Omari and Martina Swiga to furnish the prosecution with any evidence the accused would rely on for their defence.

Ms Swiga divulged that Mr Leparan will give unsworn defence while Ms Awuor will give sworn evidence.

“This case will be mentioned on February 22, 2023 for the accused to inform the court the nature of evidence they will use in their defence and simultaneously furnish the prosecution with copies of the same,” Ms Kimilu directed.

The defence lawyers and state prosecutor were ordered to file written submissions in respect of the evidence tendered.

The arrest of the two workers on May 18, 2020 followed an exposé that aired on BBC Africa titled The Baby Stealers. It showed how child trafficking was rife at the public health facility.

The three children were stolen from the hospital and passed on to third parties at a fee. According to the BBC Eye exposé, a gang of organised criminals had been stealing children from homeless mothers and selling them for as little as Sh45,000.