Maasai Mara University whistleblower sacked 

Professor Mary Walingo, who was suspended as Vice-Chancellor of Maasai Mara University in September 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • University Council says Mr Spencer Sankale Ololchike will be paid one month's salary in lieu of notice.
  • His sacking comes nearly two years after the Mara Heist exposé aired on Citizen TV on September 1, 2019.

The Maasai Mara University whistleblower who exposed a graft scheme dubbed 'Mara Heist' has been sacked on grounds of sustained insolence to his employer, libel, defamation and disregard of university standards and procedure.

