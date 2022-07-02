Louis Otieno: Fall from grace
Louis professional enemies are a powerful lot, he evades them by changing media houses, each time, he appears to gain more traction with audiences.
At some point, he starts to believe that audiences actually follow him wherever he goes, he is right. But, what he doesn’t realise is that his enemies are also following him wherever he goes, professionally.
They will have their revenge after louis moves to a start-up tv after running out of three top tv stations.
He didn't see this coming.