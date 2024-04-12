The late June Chebet with her brother, former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Life and times of June Chebet Moi

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Unlike other Moi family members who are either boisterous, withdrawn, or simply rowdy, June was the quiet persona.
  • As a member of the Moi family, she benefited from the surname—and was always the target of shrewd businessmen who wanted to use her links.
  • Little is known about June, though she attended Kenya High School before she was taken abroad for her university studies.

