Let’s work together to clean up Nairobi, Johnson Sakaja asks police

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says a lack of coordination between national and county government officials is creating a loophole for lawbreakers to breach city regulations.

While the county has the authority to license alcohol sellers, both levels of government have powers to enforce compliance, an overlap that has at times created conflict among security officers and opened a loophole for lawbreakers.

The governor’s first engagement on Monday with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and National Police Service (NPS) drawn from Nairobi County came in the wake of a directive by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ordering closure of all outlets selling illicit alcohol.

"Our discussions centred around coordination of enforcement and joint efforts towards maintaining order and security in Nairobi. We have agreed on mechanisms and strategies to step up our actions on illegal dumping, illegal construction and encroachments, noise pollution, liqour licensing and drug control, traffic and PSV management, vandalism of street lights and infrastructure and propagation of national and county government policy in the grassroots,” said Mr Sakaja after the meeting.

The county boss said the anticipated relocation of UNICEF and UNFPA offices from New York to Nairobi adds pressure on the county government to maintain law and order in the capital.

“We have agreed on mechanisms and strategies to step up our actions on infrastructure and propagation of national and county government policy at the grassroots,” said Mr Sakaja.

When the governor assumed office, his slogan was to run a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all.

Mr Sakaja said the ongoing crackdown targeting drinking joints located at city’s public transport termini would continue to stop frequent road crashes associated with alcohol abuse by drivers.

Since the operation started, the county has closed more than 150 liquor shops, most of which were found to be operating illegally.

The meeting that took place at the Kenya School of Government was attended by the county leadership and the police led by the Regional Police Commander, Mr Adamson Bungei, Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza, County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, all Nairobi OCPDs, OCSs, DCCs, and ACCs.

“We must now get to work to ensure our city, which is the capital of our beloved country, functions like other leading cities of the world in order for us to continue attracting businesses, investments and tourism.”