Leaders pay tribute after death of Mukami Kimathi

Leaders around the country have paid tribute to Mukami Kimathi, widow of celebrated Mau Mau fighter Dedan Kimathi, who died on Thursday night.

President William Ruto said she was a heroine of Kenya's independence.

"Mama Mukami Kimathi courageously withstood the brutality of colonial oppression, proudly wore the scars of battle, and bore the terrible losses of war with admirable fortitude."

The President praised her resilience even after her husband was executed by the colonial administration.

"After winning the war for independence, Mama Mukami was left behind to fend for her children in the absence of Field Marshall Kimathi. In her characteristic way, she also won this battle."

The President said Mukami's contribution did not end at Independence.

"Mukami Kimathi was a steadfast patriot and well-known champion for national unity who inspired many Kenyans of all ages to cherish our country and stand ready to defend our values, " he said in his tribute.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Mama Mukami as Kenya’s “symbol of our resilience and our struggle.”

Mr Gachagua, who was speaking at the Lee Funeral Home shortly after 8am, said Mukami was an inspiring figure to all Kenyans.

“We want to say this is a great loss to all of us. Mukami Kimathi was a symbol of resilience, an icon of our freedom. We treasure her life here on earth,” said the DP.

He went on: “She had been the mother of our liberation struggle and has been the beacon of hope surrounding freedom fighters and their descendants.”

He assured the family of government support during the burial, the burial itself and thereafter.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria celebrated Ms Kimathi for what he said was not changing her ideals, long after independence.

“For us, it is actually a call to patriotism, which is a call to look at the future generations. . . The legacy of the freedom must be institutionalised,” Mr Kuria said.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara said Mukami played an invaluable role in the liberation struggle.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau said: “On behalf of people of Nyandarua, we're mourning a heroine. We're mourning a trailblazer. We're praying that the family will have peace in this time.”

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said his thoughts were with Mama Mukami Kimathi and her family during the long years she lived as a widow.

"Her passing today closes a chapter she came to embody - the reality that freedom has a price and the nation we have today was born out of sacrifices that left lasting pain and suffering in some families like that of her late husband Dedan Kimathi," he said.