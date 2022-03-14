Landmark ruling opens floodgates to lawsuits against British Army

Nanyuki Law Courts

The court ruled that it has jurisdiction to determine suit pitting British Army against Lolldaiga community.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The British Army is staring at a flood of lawsuits after a Nanyuki Court ruled that signing a defense contract with Kenya does not make it immune against prosecution.

