Lali to shed light on Keroche heiress’ death

Omar Lali celebrates outside a court in Garsen after prosecutors dropped murder charges against him.

What you need to know:

  • Mr Lali has not appeared in court and is not represented in the inquest, which began on Monday.
  • Some of the witnesses were present when Ms Muigai reportedly fell in the couple’s rented house in Shella, Lamu county.

A Milimani magistrate court on Thursday summoned Mr Omar Lali and six others to shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai.

