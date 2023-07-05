Kusi Ideas Festival goes to Botswana

The Nation Media Group’s annual premier event, the Kusi Ideas Festival, will be held in Gaborone, Botswana in December. This follows discussions on Wednesday afternoon between the Botswana President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, and a delegation led by NMG Chairman, Dr Wilfred Kiboro.

The president applauded the initiative, indicating that it is important for Africans to take control of their narrative and position the continent in the global arena. He acknowledged that Kusi could be used to drive the continental agenda through pan-African collaborations, knowledge-sharing and use of media platforms.

Additionally, Dr Masisi highlighted the need to develop a long-term vision for media in Africa that drives unity, supports development and enables the continent to inform and educate the larger global audience.

This will be the fifth edition of the festival with the theme “The Road to Agenda 2063”. It will review the continent’s progress on African Union’s Agenda 2023, which was set up as a blueprint for the continent’s economic transformation.