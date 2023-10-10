Kitale town’s massive facelift as Natembeya targets investors

Kitale Town is undergoing a massive beautification process as Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya works to breathe new life into the agricultural hub of the county and uplift its status.

The county government has called all hands on deck for the transformative program aimed at enhancing the overall outlook of the town that has been in existence since the colonial era.

The ambitious project is the brainchild of Governor Natembeya and is part of the Kitale Integrated Plan, through which he seeks to redesign and beautify the town and upgrade the infrastructure.

The upgrade, including the beautification process, has already seen numerous streets redesigned, with aging trees making way for ornamental ones that have both aesthetic and environmental value.

According to the County Executive Committee member in charge of Lands and Urban Planning Ms Janerose Mutama, the facelift is comprehensive and involves mapping the town to be categorised with varying specialties under the developed physical plan.

“We began by cutting down the trees along Mark Asembo Road leading to the Governor’s office and the County Commissioner’s office. The old trees, though iconic, had become a danger to road users,” Ms Mutama told the Nation.

Not only are the streets getting a makeover, but the major roundabouts will be redesigned, and old, rusty advertisement signage replaced with maize mausoleums to symbolise the region’s prowess in the production of the staple grain.

“The roundabout next to Kenya Commercial Bank will have a maize-themed fountain, complemented by flowers, making it a beautiful and refreshing spot for residents to enjoy while in town,” Ms Mutama added.

Also as part of the extensive makeover, the Masinde Muliro Mausoleum at the Kitale Bus Park will be relocated to one of the roundabouts to become a symbolic identity of the town, and visible to all-comers.

The revitalization will see improvement in drainage systems and garbage collection to ensure that the beautification is in sync with cleanliness.

“We also want to install well-fabricated containers in strategic locations to accommodate traders who currently operate in zones earmarked for roads. We are collaborating with other departments to achieve this,” said the CEC.

She said the upgrade is not exclusive to Kitale, as plans were underway to extend the same to Kiminini, Endebess, and Kachibora townships. The ultimate goal would be elevating them to township status, followed by further improvements to reflect their newfound statuses.

“Kiminini Township will later be upgraded to municipality status.

We have formulated several legislations as well as physical planning that support this upgrade,” Ms Mutama told the Nation.

County Assembly Committee on Lands and Urban Planning chairperson Alfred Weswa said the assembly has played a pivotal role in supporting the ambitious urbanisation plan by enacting legislation to back the development initiatives.

“We have come up with laws to support review of the boundaries of the Kitale Municipality to include parts of Sirende, Kapomboi, Waitaluk, and Sitatunga wards,” said Mr Weswa, the Sirende ward representative.

Traders in Kitale have welcomed the upgrade, appreciating its potential to not only enhance the town’s status but also attract new investors, particularly in the real estate sector.

Mr Titus Kilongi, a member of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kitale branch termed the upgrade timely, saying it will improve the town’s commercial value and attract strategic investments necessary for its growth.

“We in the business community support this and call for more policies to be enacted to ensure the town sits firmly on the road to city status, which is granted based on proper physical planning among other parameters,” said Mr Kilongi.