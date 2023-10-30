King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Kenya

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Kenya for a four-day visited.

The King and Queen arrived in the country late on Monday night and were received by Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, and British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan.

This is King Charles' first trip to Kenya since he ascended to the throne, succeeding his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year.

Kenya is also first former colony and first Commonwealth nation that King Charles is visiting since his ascension to the throne.

On the agenda of the visit is exploring how Kenya and the United Kingdom can boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change and promote youth opportunities and employment.

A meeting with President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, will be one of the highlights of the visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also visit the historic Mandhry Mosque in Mombasa's Old Town.