Kindiki calls Koome, NPSC to order in promotions dispute

The fate of 500 police officers promoted by Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome now hangs in the balance after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki called for the process to be carried out in line with the Constitution.





Prof Kindiki told lawmakers that both parties violated the Constitution by engaging in a public spat over sensitive security matters.

“The spat between the NPSC [National Police Service Commission] and the Inspector-General is an issue to do with the interpretation of the law on the mandate by both bodies. I called both parties and urged them to regularise the whole process. By regularisation, I mean it should be carried out within the Constitution,” Prof Kindiki told members of the National Assembly.

His remarks drew furious reactions from the legislators, who said the whole process should be nullified and carried out afresh.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma accused Mr Koome of conducting an illegality. He said NPSC was given the mandate of hiring and promoting police officers to ensure fairness. Prof Kindiki was non-committal on whether the process would be nullified.

He also appeared to suggest that police bosses should have a say on the promotions.