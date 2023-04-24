Kilifi cult: Lawmakers call for public inquiry into security loopholes

shakahola mass graves

Detectives and residents load bodies onto a police vehicle after digging them out of mass graves on land owned by cult leader Paul Mackenzie at Shakahola village in Kilifi County on April 23, 2023.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The minority leadership in Parliament wantss a public inquiry into the 'Shakahola massacre' to establish the errors of omission and commission in the country’s security and intelligence machinery.

They called for this on Monday, as exhumations continued on an expansive piece of land at Shakahola village, Kilifi County, which belongs to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

By noon on Monday, detectives had dug up a total of 42 bodies since beginning the exercise three days before.

Regarding the bizarre developments, President William Ruto said Paul Mackenzie belongs in prison as "what is being witnessed in Shakahola is akin to terrorism".

