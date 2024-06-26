Kenyatta National Hospital reports influx of 165 patients after protests

The Kenya National Hospital on Wednesday reported an influx of 165 patients needing treatment due to injuries sustained while demonstrating against the controversial Finance Bill.

The demonstrations, which erupted across 35 counties on Tuesday, started off peacefully but ended in violence as Kenyans took to the streets to voice their dissent against the proposed tax law.

Dr Benjamin Wabwire, acting director of surgical services at the facility, said that they have since discharged 72 patients and operated on 24.

“We received our first patient at 11 am on Tuesday, we closed the day with 165 patients admitted. There are about eight patients undergoing surgeries at the moment and 23 are still on the waiting list for additional procedures as we prioritised those in critical conditions,” he said.

Two protestors were brought in dead, the hospital confirmed. Another injured protestor succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Dr Wabwire said that the injuries ranged from gunshot wounds, blood trauma and soft tissue injuries. Many were from from rubber bullets but some from live bullets.

“About six of them were from live bullets and 20 from rubber bullets. It is difficult to determine those from tear gas canisters because of the many factors involved including trauma,” he said.

Influx from Githurai

Further, the hospital told Nation that many of the injured were from daytime protests in the Nairobi CBD. However, at night, there was an influx of patients from Githurai.

“At night, we experienced an influx mostly from Githurai area..there were about 15 patients from there,” he said.

Noting that the numbers from yesterday were significant compared to other protests, Dr Wabwire said the hospital had activated and enhanced its emergency response team to enable them to handle the situation, including having a desk helping families trace their loved ones.

At the moment, only one patient is yet to be identified.